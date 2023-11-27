Brokerages Set Just Group plc (LON:JUST) PT at GBX 126.67

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 126.67 ($1.58).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JUST shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 125 ($1.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £865.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.45 ($1.21).

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

