Brokerages Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) PT at $22.62

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.62.

Several research firms have commented on PSFE. Bank of America cut their price target on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSFE

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of PSFE opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.83. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Paysafe’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paysafe will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Paysafe by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 6.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Paysafe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Paysafe by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.