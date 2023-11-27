Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Target Price at $40.57

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 119.25%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

