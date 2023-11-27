Brokerages Set Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target at $94.00

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

