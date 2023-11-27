Brokerages Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Price Target at $207.31

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $229.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.40 and a 200 day moving average of $196.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

