Brokers Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $123.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.