Brokers Set Expectations for Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.91) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

DNTH opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, insider Simrat Randhawa bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $161,523.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,834,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,903,956.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simrat Randhawa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 101,557 shares of company stock worth $1,314,676 in the last ninety days. 11.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $497,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

