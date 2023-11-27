Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of -42.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.25 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank set a $27.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Stories

