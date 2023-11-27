Cameco Co. (CCJ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.09 on December 15th

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Cameco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cameco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cameco to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $45.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. Cameco has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after purchasing an additional 493,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

