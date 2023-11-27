Cameco Co. (CCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of CCO opened at C$61.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$28.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.81.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.17. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of C$575.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.3525836 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77. Also, Senior Officer Cherise Marie Grychowski sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$215,696.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,787. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.45.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

