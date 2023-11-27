Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 15th

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Canadian General Investments Trading Down 0.5 %
CGI stock opened at C$34.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Canadian General Investments has a fifty-two week low of C$31.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.44.
About Canadian General Investments
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian General Investments
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 10-year yield is below 4.5%…these dividend growth yields aren’t
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Home prices expected to drop, but homebuilders remain strong
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Is there money hiding under these 2 mattress stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.