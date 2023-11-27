Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 15th

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

CGI stock opened at C$34.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Canadian General Investments has a fifty-two week low of C$31.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

