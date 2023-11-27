Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Stock Down 0.5 %

Canadian Solar stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.