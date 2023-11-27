Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWB shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

TSE CWB opened at C$28.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.96 and a 12 month high of C$29.46.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.08. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of C$283.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7197943 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

