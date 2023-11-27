CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on December 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

CareCloud Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDO opened at $14.86 on Monday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

