CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on December 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
CareCloud Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDO opened at $14.86 on Monday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.
CareCloud Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 10-year yield is below 4.5%…these dividend growth yields aren’t
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Home prices expected to drop, but homebuilders remain strong
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Is there money hiding under these 2 mattress stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.