Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Portfolio Manager Nishil Mehta bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,346. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,295,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,090 in the last three months.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

