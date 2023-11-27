Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.
Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $10.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
