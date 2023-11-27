Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $180.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average is $149.94.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

