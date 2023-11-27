CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) & Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Financial Review

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 7 4 0 2.25 CEMIG 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus target price of $8.19, suggesting a potential upside of 35.78%. CEMIG has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.11%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than CEMIG.

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and CEMIG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.77 billion 1.50 -$211.99 million ($0.35) -17.23 CEMIG $6.67 billion N/A $792.62 million $0.46 4.63

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Algonquin Power & Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEMIG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out -122.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CEMIG pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities -8.35% 6.13% 2.27% CEMIG 14.35% 23.29% 9.60%

Volatility & Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEMIG beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services. It offers electricity distribution, water distribution, waste water treatment, and natural gas distribution services. The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy produced by its portfolio of renewable power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, renewable natural gas, and thermal facilities. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

