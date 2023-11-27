Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of CPF opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $472.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,694.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $164,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

