Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Certara alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CERT

Certara Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Certara

Shares of CERT opened at $14.97 on Monday. Certara has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 71.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.