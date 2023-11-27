Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after acquiring an additional 962,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,595,000 after acquiring an additional 156,688 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $105.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

