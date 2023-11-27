Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

