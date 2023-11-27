Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,234 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $181.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.