Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 8,805 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. William Blair began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $68.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

