Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,094,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 155,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $39,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 213.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 323.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

V.F. Company Profile



V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

