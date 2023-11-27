Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 405,781 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

