Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Shares of CSSE stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
