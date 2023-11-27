Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

