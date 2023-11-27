CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,712.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA opened at $41.81 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

