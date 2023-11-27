CNFinance (CNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 572.43, a quick ratio of 468.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance

About CNFinance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CNFinance by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000.

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.