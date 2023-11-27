CNFinance (CNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNFinance Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 572.43, a quick ratio of 468.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CNFinance by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000.

About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

