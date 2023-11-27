Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 25,931 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.24% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABR opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

In other news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,919 shares of company stock valued at $738,372 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Piper Sandler cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.