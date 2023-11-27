Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $92.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.85.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

