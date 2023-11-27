Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,017 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $87.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $196.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

