Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,118 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.73% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,485,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 122,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 389,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 374,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 290,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HMOP opened at $37.67 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

