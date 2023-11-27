Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

ANGL opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

