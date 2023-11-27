Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.05% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

QGRO opened at $71.75 on Monday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $655.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

