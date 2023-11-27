Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,072,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,426,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,061,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. The company has a market cap of $808.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $69.42.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

