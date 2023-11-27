Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,988 shares of company stock worth $2,364,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

