Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after buying an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 102.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Shares of PCAR opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

