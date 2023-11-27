Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.31% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $87.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

