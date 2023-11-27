Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.65 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

PDBC stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

