Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 18,383 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

