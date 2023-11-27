Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.05% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGRO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $71.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $655.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

