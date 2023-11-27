Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 222,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after buying an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 943,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

