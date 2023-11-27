Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Biogen by 176,592.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after buying an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 0.3 %

Biogen stock opened at $231.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.71. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

