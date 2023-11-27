Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 19,891 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.23% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

