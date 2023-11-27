Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 29,101 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

