Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,973 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,478. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

