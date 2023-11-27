Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 726 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Shares of BIIB opened at $231.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

