Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT opened at $26.70 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.84 million, a PE ratio of 121.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 827.31%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

