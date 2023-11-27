CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 199.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CEIX opened at $104.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

