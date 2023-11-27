Contrasting Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cool and Nordic American Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nordic American Tankers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nordic American Tankers has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than Cool.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Nordic American Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Cool pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordic American Tankers pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cool is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Nordic American Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Nordic American Tankers 43.81% 22.16% 13.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cool and Nordic American Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million 2.87 $85.74 million $2.29 5.97 Nordic American Tankers $435.70 million 2.13 $15.10 million $0.57 7.79

Cool has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nordic American Tankers. Cool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic American Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats Cool on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

